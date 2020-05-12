Dow drops more than 400, Nasdaq snaps 6-day winning streak

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, giving back some of their recently strong gains, as investors evaluated the latest attempts to reopen the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 457.21 points lower, or 1.9%, at 23,764.78. The S&P 500 dropped 2.1% to 2,870.12 while the Nasdaq Composite also fell more than 2% to 9,002.55. Tuesday’s decline snapped a six-session winning streak for the Nasdaq.

Stocks poised to benefit from economies reopening rolled over in afternoon trading, dragging down the major averages. Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo all fell at least 3%. Nike and Disney both closed 2.9% lower.

