Dow falls for first time in 3 days, drops more than 200

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell for the first time in three days on Wednesday as investors weighed the prospects of reopening the economy along with a dismal report on U.S. payrolls.

The 30-stock Dow closed 218.45 points lower, or 0.9%, at 23,664.64. The Dow reached its session low in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 slid 0.7% to 2,848.42. Both indexes were up earlier in the day. However, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7% to 8,854.39 as big tech stocks built on their recent gains.

Facebook and Netflix rose 0.7% and 2.3%, respectively. Amazon gained 1.4% while Apple closed 1% higher.

