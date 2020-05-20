SECTIONS
MoneyON WALL STREET
Print

Dow jumps 300, S&P 500 closes at highest since early March

Facebook and Amazon hit records

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 20, 2020 at 4:04pm
Print

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose sharply on Wednesday, building on this week’s gains, as traders increased bets of an economic recovery with more states easing stay-at-home orders. Tech shares led the gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 311 points higher, or 1.3%. The S&P 500 gained 1.5% while the Nasdaq Composite outperformed with a 1.9% gain.

Wednesday’s advance put the major averages up more than 3% for the week. It also put the tech-heavy Nasdaq up 4.2% for 2020, adding to the index’s lead over the Dow and S&P 500 year to date.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×