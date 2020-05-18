Dozens of groups ask FDA to shut down online abortion-pill sources

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people have turned to online options for shopping, renewing licenses, meeting up with friends, communicating with family, work and many other activities.

Most are not a particular safety concern.

But one is. That's the online availability of abortion pills.

So leaders of a number of pro-life and faith-based organizations have written a letter to Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn asking him to crack down.

"Black market websites are illegally selling unregulated abortion pills in the United States, and we are taking action demanding the Food and Drug Administration shut down their illicit and dangerous activity," said Jay Sekulow of the American Center for Law and Justice.

His name was on the letter to Hahn, along with the names of Marjorie Dannenfelser of the Susan B. Anthony List, Kristan Hawkins of Students for Life of America, Catherine Foster of Americans United for Life, Donna Harrison of American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Jeanne Mancini of March for Life, Lila Rose of Live Action, Carol Tobias of National Right to Life, Frank Pavone of Priests for Life, Russell Moore of the Southern Baptists Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission and many others.

The letter urges the government agency to "seize the website domains for AidAccess, Rablon, and any other entities illegally prescribing and/or selling mifepristone in the United States."

The letter points out that the FDA already sent letters to those companies warning that their websites were in violation of U.S. law. Yet they remain active, and orders for the abortion-inducing drug are "purportedly filled by pharmacies in India, and then shipped to customers in the United States."

The previous letters warned of "misbranded and unapproved new drugs" and said that if the companies failed to stop the violations, "regulatory action" could follow.

Sekulow explained, "These companies are putting women at risk by providing them with abortion-inducing drugs that have not met with the FDA’s regulatory requirements."

He noted AidAccess and websites within Rablon’s network, including abortionrx.com, abortionpills247.com and nopregnancy.net, "continue to flagrantly subvert the REMS guidelines by marketing mifepristone to U.S. customers."

Mifeprex, along with misoprostol, induces abortions. They are advertised as one solution for "home" abortions.

Patients are required to sign an agreement form, and the drugs are dispensed from a health care facility under the supervision of a "certified prescriber."

Sekulow said he "signed on to this letter because at the ACLJ we believe in defending every life, including the precious life of the mother and the unborn child. Dangerous practices like the ones these companies are engaging in can be very harmful to mothers and unborn babies. The FDA must act now to seize these website domains and to stop these blatantly illicit activities from happening."