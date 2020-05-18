Americans are confronted with it every day. More and more politicians across the nation are suddenly acting like full-blown dictators:

* "We will arrest you and we will take you to jail. Period. We're not playing games," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to city residents attending parties in violation of her stay-at-home orders. Meanwhile, Lightfoot managed to slip out and get her hair done while shutting down all of Chicago’s hair salons for everyone else, later explaining, “I take my personal hygiene very seriously.”

* Speaking of salons, Dallas Judge Eric Moye sentenced salon owner Shelly Luther to seven days in jail and a $3,500 fine for daring to open her business so she could feed her children. After Texas’ governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and Supreme Court intervened, Luther was freed from jail.

* Ventura County, Calif., health director Dr. Robert Levin announced his department would forcibly remove COVID-infected people from their own homes and put them “into other kinds of housing that we have available” if they couldn’t sufficiently isolate from family members in their home. Under fire, he later said he didn’t mean what he said.

* Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, after ordering that "All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited" in the state, was confronted by angry demonstrators packing the capitol building to protest her extreme lockdown, which had already thrown over one million people out of work. Whitmer responded defiantly by signing a new executive order extending her radical lockdown for yet another month.

This dictator phenomenon, manifesting across the country particularly in blue states, is spectacularly exposed in the newest issue of WND’s acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled “DRUNK ON POWER: Pandemic crisis reveals many politicians’ love affair with totalitarianism.”



There appears to be no limit to either the dictatorial tendencies of many Democrat politicians – or to their hypocrisy. Former President Barack Obama was photographed golfing on a Virginia golf course 40 miles from his Washington, D.C. home, while his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, was busy recording a robocall sternly urging all D.C. residents “to stay home except if you need essential healthcare, essential food or supplies, or to go to your essential job.” And while New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-infected patients, resulting in over 5,000 deaths, New York City’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, has been urging residents to snitch on one another – a hallmark of brutal communist dictatorships – over supposed violations of his lockdown and social-distancing mandates, which he himself doesn’t follow.

Meanwhile, police are being sent out into all these communities to enforce the heavy-handed executive orders of their state’s governors and mayors as though they were law. Thus a dad playing T-ball with his 6-year-old daughter in an empty Colorado park was arrested and handcuffed for violating social distancing guidelines. A California surfer, utterly alone in the ocean, was arrested and handcuffed for violating the state’s stay-at-home order. A Wisconsin mother was harassed by police at her home for arranging a play date for her daughter. On and on it goes.

Summarizing this bizarrely totalitarian reaction of many leaders, judges and authorities to the coronavirus pandemic, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw put it succinctly: “They think we’re stupid, and they’re drunk on power.”

On top of all this, of course, congressional Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are obsessed with using the pandemic crisis as a pretext for completely transforming America’s economic, electoral and governmental system, including by enacting multi-trillion-dollar spending bills to essentially buy the votes of their core constituencies, including illegal aliens.

Highlights of “DRUNK ON POWER” include:

“The new totalitarians: How the pandemic crisis is producing a new crop of petty tyrants” by David Kupelian

“The worldwide lockdown: Likely the greatest mistake in history” by Dennis Prager, who says thanks to the elites, “deceit, cowardice and immaturity now dominate almost all societies”

“'It's about control': Franklin Graham sounds alarm on government's true motive,” saying “The response of some in the government is not just about protecting lives”

“Government gone wild: Coronavirus doesn't override the Constitution” by John Stossel, on politicians like the Los Angeles mayor who threatened to “shut off water and power” to homes of people who don’t shelter in place

“'The Squad' demands government control of private property during pandemic”: Proposed law would cancel rent and mortgage payments, help shift ownership to tenants

“Harvard prof calls for total ban on homeschooling, insists it’s 'dangerous' for parents to educate their own kids, fears loss of government indoctrination” by Art Moore

“U.N. chief insists coronavirus recovery must address greenhouse gases and climate change,” claiming “we have a rare and short window of opportunity to rebuild our world”

“1-800-INFORM” by Daniel Greenfield. “Report your neighbors to the authorities: It’s the un-American way”

“Our dress rehearsal for a police state” by Dennis Prager, on how Americans’ liberty is jeopardized more today than at any time since the nation’s founding

“Every crisis is an opportunity … for expanding government” by Ben Shapiro, who says Americans won't tolerate politicians with ulterior motives for the shutdowns

“One certain victor in the pandemic war: Big Government” by Patrick J. Buchanan, who predicts, “Here come never-ending bailouts and annual budget deficits of $1 trillion-plus”

“Trump's critics can't have it both ways: The president is doing too much, they say, and he isn’t doing enough!” by David Limbaugh

“Made in China: The inside story of COVID-19’s true origins and how Beijing’s wanton dishonesty wreaked havoc and death throughout the world” by Clare Lopez

“I’ve studied China for decades. Here’s how I know the virus was engineered in a Wuhan lab” by Steven W. Mosher, who says not only was the pandemic “Made in China,” but the coronavirus itself was too

“China appeasers in U.S. were a problem long before COVID” by Neil Patel, who explains how sending jobs to Asia has created a “multi-tiered American society”

“It's time to Boycott China” by Curtis Ellis, who says the Chinese communists “have succeeded in literally stopping our way of life”

“Life in America has always had risks” by Laura Hollis, on why “retreating to our beds and blankets” and waiting for “smart people” to “fix things” will inevitably result in disaster.

"Until recently,” notes Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian, “the Democratic Party and its propaganda wing, the elite news media, had only fake crises to exploit: ‘Trump colluded with Putin to steal the election from Hillary,’ ‘The world is ending soon due to global warming,’ ‘Trump is like Hitler and is creating concentration camps filled with caged children all across America,’ ‘Brett Kavanaugh is a serial rapist,’ ‘Trump had a phone call we didn’t like with the Ukrainian president, so he must be impeached,’ and so on.

"But now they have a real crisis – and they’re not about to waste it. Crises bring the left’s latent lust for raw power to the surface. As former leftist leader David Horowitz has so aptly put it, ‘Inside every progressive is a totalitarian screaming to get out.’

“Guess what,” concludes Kupelian. “They’re out.”

