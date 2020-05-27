SECTIONS
Economists predict 'pent-up demand' to be 'unleashed'

Forecast surge in activity around time of election

By WND News Services
Published May 27, 2020
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- There is one possible silver lining for President Trump in the dismal economic numbers that have followed the coronavirus lockdowns and jeopardized his reelection: There is nowhere to go but up.

At least that is the feeling among economists aligned with the Trump administration, who expect the easing of economic restrictions to unleash pent-up demand, as well as some experts who support presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“I think the third quarter is going to be huge growth quarter, we agree with Congressional Budget Office, and the four the quarter, the whole second half, we’re going to see a tremendous rebound, going to spill over into 2021,” Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, told reporters outside the White House on Tuesday. He later added, “We got 50 states in different phases of reopening, and that’s a plus.”

