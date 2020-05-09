Elon Musk plans to move Tesla out of California, sue county after COVID restrictions

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was “immediately” filing a lawsuit against a California county that is not allowing his company’s headquarters to reopen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Making the comments Saturday on Twitter, Musk tore into Alameda County’s interim public health officer, Dr. Erica Pan, and also said Tesla will move its operations in California to another state, calling the county’s coronavirus restrictions the “final straw.”

“Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant ‘Interim Health Officer’ of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!” Musk said.

