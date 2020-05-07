Ex-Planned Parenthood teacher reveals disturbing agenda for children

A former "sex educator" for Planned Parenthood has confessed that the abortion-industry giant has a social agenda to normalize all forms of sexual behavior.

Monica Cline, who was Title X training manager for Planned Parenthood for 10 years, says she was told when she was recruited for the job: "We're not going to teach them not to have sex. We're going to teach them how to do it safer."

She made the disclosures in a commentary published by the Washington Examiner.

Title X is a federal program to help women and families access family planning medical services. But Cline said it's also "the perfect vehicle for Planned Parenthood to promote social change by utilizing its well-meaning prevention education to proselytize youth toward sexual promiscuity and abortion."

TRENDING: Tony Fauci and the Trojan horse of tyranny

How did the federal effort "get from planning for a family and healthy births to risky sexual behavior and abortion?"

Through sex education, she explained.

Planned Parenthood "takes sex education to the next level."

"Their added spice to education transforms our youth from naturally curious to sexually explicit," Cline wrote.

She was instructed by her superiors to have students write "all the slang terms for reproductive body parts or sexual activities" so they would reduce their inhibitions about discussing sex.

"You can imagine how crass this becomes," she said.

Soon they "begin to believe that this is part of healthy sex education."

"The terms are dehumanizing, and the activity serves to restructure their thoughts about their bodies, others' bodies, and the act of sex. Sexual intimacy is redefined from being special, for marriage or for having babies, to being crass, seeking pleasure over meaningful relationships, accepting STDs as a way of life, and terminating the lives of babies so we can worship our sexual rights without hindrance," Cline wrote.

Consequently, all forms of sexual activity become normalized.

She said Planned Parenthood teaches that parents are irrelevant.

"This type of sex education does not protect our youth. It only serves to encourage them to explore all sexual activities and places a burden on them that they are not prepared to bear. Will Planned Parenthood continue to educate our youth about sex? Of course, they’ll try. Planned Parenthood and other like-minded organizations have been collaborating for years to establish illicit sex education in our schools and communities. Remember, it’s big money for them," she wrote.

The way to correct the problem, she believes, is to "reclaim parenthood."

"Don’t check out on your kids. Engage with them and take the lead in their lives. Parents are the sole authority over our children, and our children are waiting for us to lead."