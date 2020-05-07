SECTIONS
Facebook appoints woman who attacked 13-year-old Barron Trump to 'Fact Checker' role

Impeachment witness will decide who to ban, and what content gets censored for 'hate speech'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 7, 2020 at 6:21pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Many of you may remember Pamela Karlan from the Trump Impeachment hearings in December.

Democrats called in Karlan as a witness not because she knew anything about the Ukraine case but for legal expertise and absolute hatred of President Donald Trump.

Pamela Karlan is an angry Hillary Clinton donor who was on Crooked’s list for a potential Supreme Court nomination.

During the hearings Karlan took a cheap shot at 13-year-old (at the time) Barron Trump.

Read the full story ›

