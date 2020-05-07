Facebook appoints woman who attacked 13-year-old Barron Trump to 'Fact Checker' role

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Many of you may remember Pamela Karlan from the Trump Impeachment hearings in December.
Democrats called in Karlan as a witness not because she knew anything about the Ukraine case but for legal expertise and absolute hatred of President Donald Trump.
Pamela Karlan is an angry Hillary Clinton donor who was on Crooked’s list for a potential Supreme Court nomination.
During the hearings Karlan took a cheap shot at 13-year-old (at the time) Barron Trump.