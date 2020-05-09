Facebook's new 'censorship' board packed with liberals

Facebook's new panel to monitor content will only increase concerns about censorship of conservative views on the social media platform, contends a coalition of more than 60 conservative organizations called the Free Speech Alliance.

"Conservatives warned from the start that any new oversight mechanism was fraught with danger. Our fears were well founded. This new board will damage Facebook more than it can imagine," the FSA statement said, according to the Media Research Center site Newsbusters.

The alliance noted it has supported Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's stated desire to make his platform a marketplace of ideas and to stand for freedom of expression.

"Yet leftist forces within and outside of Facebook have condemned him for this, agitating for the company to become an arbiter of what is, and isn’t truth; and therefore what should and should not be presented on Facebook," FSA said.

The social-media giant's new global oversight board, which will help decide what content "to take down or leave up," appears to be such an arbiter.

The Free Speech Alliance, with leadership from Brent Bozell's Media Research Center, is comprised of 60 organizations, including ACT for America, the American Family Association, Americans for Limited Government, the Center for Security Policy, the Christian Broadcasting Network, Citizens United, the Claremont Institute, Concerned Women for America, Eagle Forum, the Family Research Council, PragerU, Students For Life and Young America's Foundation.

WND is also a member, and WND Vice President and Managing Editor David Kupelian is a signatory of the new statement.

FSA's stated mission, citing First Amendment rights, is to fight "for transparency on social media and demand equal footing for conservatives on Twitter, Facebook, Google and the other platforms."

WND reported in April that a contributor to a Facebook fact-checking organization, which had censored news articles suggesting the coronavirus pandemic originated at a Wuhan lab, herself had collaborated with a scientist at that very lab.

Facebook, as WND previously reported in April, is using the controversial World Health Organization as its authoritative source in an effort to censor discussion on its platform regarding the virus.

'Reliably liberal'

The alliance explained that it had feared the Facebook board would adopt a left-leaning "internationalist" bent, instead of embracing America's First Amendment protections of free speech.

"And that's precisely what the company delivered. The new Oversight Board announced itself with a New York Times op-ed from the four co-chairs. Only one of the four, Stanford Law School Prof. Michael McConnell, is at all conservative. And not as strong as many would like."

The other three are "reliably liberal," the coalition said.

Columbia Law Professor Jamal Greene was an aide to Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., during the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Catalina Botero-Marino is the dean of the Universidad de los Andes Faculty of Law of Colombia. She is also a member of the board of directors of the pro-abortion Center for Reproductive Rights.

"That is especially infuriating to pro-life groups that are regularly targeted on social media for their beliefs. No pro-life leader need apply to this board," FSA said.

Another member is the former prime minister of Denmark, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, who declared she "does not believe in eternal life, salvation or heaven and hell," according to the Danish newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad.

Thorning-Schmidt is also one of at least six of the 15 foreign members of the board who is openly anti-Trump.

Facebook's new Oversight Board is packed with liberals.

On Twitter recently, she wrote over a photo of Obama endorsing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden: "The endorsement!! OMG, Miss the voice of decency and grace."

Former Guardian Editor Alan Rusbridger has gone from supporting a free press to endorsing censorship, FSA said. He tweeted in late March that the press should shut down Trump's press conferences.

Soros influence

FSA said it can find no one on the panel supportive of President Trump.

At least three members have ties to billionaire left-wing activist George Soros. One works directly for his Open Society organizations. Another was the founding dean at Central European University, which Soros founded and funded with nearly $1 billion.

The oversight board's executive director is Thomas Hughes, a former executive director of the British non-profit Article 19, which has received more than $2 million from Soros.

FSA pointed out that Soros funds groups in the U.S. that censor conservative views by branding them "haters" and similar labels.

The entire American right, FSA said, is represented on the Facebook board by only one traditional conservative and one libertarian. And they likely would cancel out each other's votes in rulings on some key social issues, such as traditional marriage, religious freedom and abortion.

"The board is dominated not by believers in the U.S. Constitution and its protections of rights; it is controlled overwhelmingly by members who live in nations in opposition to such protections," FSA said. "The global view of rights — even in countries we consider strong allies like the U.K. or Australia — is as far away from American beliefs as they are geographically."

FSA said that unlike its "Silicon Valley cousins," Facebook "has made a good faith effort to reach out to conservatives for their opinion, and we recognize that."

"And so we offer this opinion of the proposed Oversight Board: When you announce your next 20 members, ensure that they will balance out the aggressively leftist tilt of this new venture your company has taken. Better yet: Get rid of the whole thing."

Among the signatories are of the FSA statement are James O'Keefe, president of Project Veritas; Tim Wildmon, president of the American Family Association; R. Emmett Tyrrell, founder and editor-in-chief of the American Spectator; Gary Bauer, president of American Values; Frank Gaffney, president of the Center for Security Policy; John Hinderaker, president of the Center of the American Experiment; Ted Baehr, publisher and founder of the Christian Film & Television Commission; David Bossie, president and chairman of Citizens United; and Allen West, former congressman and now senior fellow for the Media Research Center.