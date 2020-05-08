SECTIONS
Facebook censorship council includes pro-Muslim Brotherhood activist

'Decision undermines its claim that posts won’t be censored for partisan political reasons'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 8, 2020 at 12:19pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) Facebook’s new censorship council, which will decide what content gets deleted from the website, includes a pro-Muslim Brotherhood Yemeni activist.

“The independent board, which will be able to overturn Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s decisions on whether individual pieces of content should be allowed on Facebook and Instagram, is a high-profile response to criticism of how the social media company handles problematic content,” reported Channel News Asia.

The “oversight board” will include none other than Nobel Laureate Tawakkol Karman, the Yemeni woman who became one of the faces of the Arab Spring uprising in 2011.

