Fail: Abortionists demand taxpayer funding, but strike out in court

Planned Parenthood and other abortion industry players were delivered a financial blow last year when the Trump administration adopted a new rule blocking up to $60 million in funding under the Title X program.

The rule said none of the Title X funding could be used at a site where abortion is "a method of family planning."

So Planned Parenthood went to federal court and won.

However, they've now lost three times in a row at the historically liberal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The American Center for Law and Justice, which has endorsed the rule, explained the significance of the rulings.

"There may not be any baseball at the moment, but after three strikes, Planned Parenthood is out at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals," the organization said.

"First, Planned Parenthood and its pro-abortion state posse lost before a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit – a stunning loss in and of itself because of how reliable the 9th Circuit has been for Planned Parenthood," ACLJ said.

"It then appealed that loss to an 11-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit, sitting en banc. Again, it resoundingly lost. Desperate, it again asked that panel to rehear the case or for the full court (all 29 judges of the 9th Circuit) to hear the case. It LOST AGAIN," the organization said.

"Not only did it lose, but not a single judge on the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals even wanted to vote on hearing the case."

The rule would require Planned Parenthood, if it wants taxpayer subsidies, to put its abortion businesses in a separate facilities.

"It appears even the 9th Circuit is sick of Planned Parenthood’s tactics. This was an absolute and utter debacle for Planned Parenthood," ACLJ said.

"The reality is Planned Parenthood was never intended to have gotten any of this money in the first place. Title X is a federal program dedicated to providing preconception family planning services to the nation’s neediest citizens. The federal statute enacting the Title X program couldn’t state it any clearer: 'None of the funds appropriated under this title shall be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning.'"

The new rule simply enforced the law.

Still, ACLJ said there's more work to be done, since last year alone Planned Parenthood took in more than $616 million in taxpayer money through various programs.

It reported a $110 million profit.