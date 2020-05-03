Federal appeals court grants Kentucky church injunction to hold drive-in services

(WDRB) A federal appeals court in Cincinnati has granted a Bullitt County church and its pastor an emergency injunction that will allow the congregation to hold drive-in services.

The ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit prohibits Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and "all other Commonwealth officials" from "enforcing orders prohibiting drive-in services at the Maryville Baptist Church if the church, its ministers, and its congregants adhere to the public health requirements mandated for 'life-sustaining' entities."

The ruling does not apply to in-person services, and a statement from Beshear's office, says the court's decision supports what the governor has said all along.

