Federal appeals court grants Kentucky church injunction to hold drive-in services

'Why is it safe to wait in a car for a liquor store to open but dangerous to wait in a car to hear morning prayers?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2020 at 8:37pm
(WDRB) A federal appeals court in Cincinnati has granted a Bullitt County church and its pastor an emergency injunction that will allow the congregation to hold drive-in services.

The ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit prohibits Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and "all other Commonwealth officials" from "enforcing orders prohibiting drive-in services at the Maryville Baptist Church if the church, its ministers, and its congregants adhere to the public health requirements mandated for 'life-sustaining' entities."

The ruling does not apply to in-person services, and a statement from Beshear's office, says the court's decision supports what the governor has said all along.

