Feminist attorney believes Biden sexually assaulted Tara Reade, but still SUPPORTS him

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Feminist attorney Lisa Bloom, who once worked on behalf of Harvey Weinstein, said Friday that though she believes 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden sexually assaulted Tara Reade, she will still be supporting him.

Bloom, a sexual harassment attorney who represented accusers of President Donald Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, tweeted her support for Reade Friday but emphasized that she will still be voting for Biden.

“I believe you, Tara Reade,” the attorney said. “You have people who remember you told them about this decades ago. We know he is ‘handsy’ You’re not asking for $. You’ve obviously struggled mightily with this.”

TRENDING: Bombshell Flynn files helping Durham build 'serious case'

I believe you, Tara Reade.

You have people who remember you told them about this decades ago.

We know he is "handsy."

You're not asking for $.

You've obviously struggled mightily with this.

I still have to fight Trump, so I will still support Joe.

But I believe you. And I'm sorry https://t.co/eMUBrkkVFE — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) May 1, 2020

“I still have to fight Trump, so I will still support Joe,” Bloom added. “But I believe you. And I’m sorry.”

Bloom told the Daily Caller News Foundation that she will still be supporting Biden, though she believes he assaulted Reade, “because the only alternative is Donald Trump, credibly accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 women, and who openly bragged about sexual assault.”

Should Joe Biden be the Democratic nominee for president if he sexually assaulted Tara Reade? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 8% (4 Votes) 92% (47 Votes)

“I represented four of them,” she added.

Bloom came under fire for her work representing the late alleged sex predator Harvey Weinstein. Bloom reportedly offered to help Weinstein discredit actresses accusing him of sexual assault by portraying them as “pathological liar[s],” according to a book written by two New York Times reporters.

Bloom reportedly wrote in a memo that she could leverage her experience working on behalf of sexual assault victims to discredit Weinstein’s accusers.

Reade worked as a Senate staffer for Biden in 1993 and has accused the then-senator of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent.

She came forward with her allegations in late March and on April 9 filed a police report with the D.C. Metropolitan police – a police report which is now inactive, the MPD told the Daily Caller News Foundation Wednesday.

The Biden campaign, which has not responded to repeated requests for comment from the DCNF, has denied the assault and said it “absolutely did not happen.”

Five people have corroborated different details of Reade’s account against Biden, a DCNF review of public statements found: her mother, her brother, her close friend, her former neighbor, and her former coworker.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]