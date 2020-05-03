Flyover tribute to coronavirus responders sparks concern

(FOX NEWS) -- Large crowds gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to watch a Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover honoring health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Though some photos showed families appearing to separate in clusters on the lawn -- adhering to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to keep at least six feet apart -- some observers questioned whether social distancing became impossible as crowds grew.

“Not a lot of social distancing happening on the National Mall right now ahead of the Blue Angels flyover,” Justin McCarthy tweeted, sharing a selfie with a bandana over his nose and mouth.

Read the full story ›