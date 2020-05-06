SECTIONS
Food shopper covers face with KKK hood

Mayor calls it a 'sad reminder of intolerance'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 5, 2020 at 10:25pm
(LOS ANGELES TIMES) -- SANTEE, California -- A man was spotted wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood in a Vons in the San Diego County city of Santee on Saturday, igniting outrage from the mayor, the head of the Anti-Defamation League in San Diego and others.

A corporate spokeswoman said grocery clerks repeatedly asked the shopper to remove the hood or leave the store, located on Mission Gorge Road.

A supervisor found the man once he was in a checkout line and asked him again to take off the hood or leave, said Melissa Hill, a spokeswoman for Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores in Southern California.

