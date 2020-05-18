Former Mayo researcher accused of trying to support terrorists

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A former Mayo Clinic research coordinator has been charged for attempting to provide support to a terrorist group.

Muhammad Masood, 28, was indicted Friday after investigators said he told undercover informants that he planned to carry out terrorist attacks in the United States. The Pakistani doctor has been jailed since he was arrested in March at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to the New York Post. He was initially charged by criminal complaint at the time, and he has been in custody ever since.

The Mayo Clinic said Masood had worked there in the past, but at the time of his arrest, he was no longer employed by the medical center.

