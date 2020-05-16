SECTIONS
Fred Willard, 'Best in Show' and 'A Mighty Wind' actor, dead at 86

Prolific comic actor was master of mockumentary genre

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 16, 2020 at 4:06pm
(ROLLING STONE) Fred Willard, the prolific comic actor and master of the mockumentary genre who stood out in ensemble comedies like Best in Show, For Your Consideration and This Is Spinal Tap, died Friday at the age of 86.

Willard’s rep Glenn Schwartz confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, adding that the cause of death was natural causes. Willard’s daughter Hope Mulbarger said in a statement, “My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end.We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever.”

