Georgetown University sues U.S. for not giving money to illegal-immigrant families

(CAMPUS REFORM) A Georgetown University Law School advocacy group filed a lawsuit alongside Villanova Law Professor Leslie Book against the United States over COVID-19 relief funding for children of illegal immigrants.

The Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection said in a press release that the complaint challenged the “intentional and discriminatory exclusion of U.S. citizen children” from receiving emergency assistance “based solely on the fact that one or both of their parents are undocumented immigrants.”

According to the complaint, individual relief payments made under the CARES Act are only available to those who pay taxes using a social security number. However, because illegal immigrants do not have social security numbers and instead use individual taxpayer-identification numbers, the complaint argues that “U.S. citizen children of undocumented immigrants do not receive the $500 economic impact payments specifically intended for children.”

