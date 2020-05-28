German court rejects non-binary classification without medical certificate

(BREITBART) Activists have become angered after a German court ruled that citizens would not be able to change their gender to “non-binary” without medical and other supporting documents.

The German Federal Court of Justice has refused to allow a person who identifies as having no gender or being intersex to change their official documents, saying “people with only perceived intersexuality are not covered” by the German Civil Status Act.

The law, passed in December 2018, allows a third gender option on birth certificates for those deemed not male or female but requires a medical certificate for those who wish to change their status later in life.

