Germany apologizes after deleting Israel off map

Jewish state erased in military report

Published May 8, 2020 at 12:14pm
(MIDDLE EAST MONITOR) Germany has been forced to apologise after erasing Israel off a map published as a part of a military report.

The head of the Military Counterintelligence Service, known by its German acronym MAD, has apologised claiming that the initial draft of its 2019 annual report displayed Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories in the same colour as neighbouring Jordan.

MAD spokesperson Peter Weier explained: “In the first version of the ‘MAD Report,’ a mistake was made on the map ‘Bundeswehr operational areas with MAD participation.’ When graphically editing the Jordan area of operation, Israel was also accidentally coloured and subsequently covered.”

Read the full story ›

