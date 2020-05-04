Good booze news: Scientists develop 'hangover cure' from plants

(STUDY FINDS) -- MAINZ, Germany — There are countless old wives’ tales claiming to be the perfect hangover remedy for that throbbing headache the morning after a long night out. Could an actual cure be on the horizon? Researchers from Johannes Gutenberg University in Germany have created one of the few hangover remedies that is backed by scientific experimentation.

Researchers tested their hangover cure made of specific plant extracts, vitamins and minerals, and antioxidant compounds against placebo hangover cures, and they found that their concoction did a better job of reducing hangover symptoms.

The plant extracts include Barbados cherry (Acerola), prickly pear, ginkgo biloba, willow and ginger root. The vitamins and minerals include magnesium, potassium, sodium bicarbonate, zinc, riboflavin, thiamin and folic acid. The antioxidant compounds include steviol glycosides and inulin. Many of these ingredients have been shown to ease many of the physical and psychological symptoms that come with drinking a lot of alcohol.

