GOP senators want meeting about Burisma

Ask State Department for information from key employees

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 1, 2020 at 9:25am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Two Republican senators sent a request Thursday to the State Department asking to meet with key State Department employees for an investigation into Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy firm that once employed Hunter Biden on its board.

The letter from Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, the chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Finance Committee, shows they want to seek interviews and documents specific to the dismissal of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

Shokin, who was dismissed in March 2016 after about a year in office by then-President Petro Poroshenko, claims he was ousted because he wanted to investigate the lucrative role Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, had on Burisma's board from 2014 to 2019.

Read the full story ›

