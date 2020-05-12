Gowdy says it was mistake to trust FBI during Russia investigation

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Trey Gowdy backpedaled his defense of the FBI during the Russian investigation after Fox News host Tucker Carlson confronted him about the matter.

The former South Carolina congressman said on Monday's Tucker Carlson Tonight that he was mistaken to trust the FBI and Justice Department while special counsel Robert Mueller was conducting his inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Carlson played Gowdy a clip of his own 2018 remarks in which he said, "As of now, I think Chris Wray and Rod Rosenstein are stunned whenever people think Trump is the target of their investigation ... I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump."

