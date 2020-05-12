SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Gowdy says it was mistake to trust FBI during Russia investigation

Says he should have demanded evidence

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2020 at 9:09am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Trey Gowdy backpedaled his defense of the FBI during the Russian investigation after Fox News host Tucker Carlson confronted him about the matter.

The former South Carolina congressman said on Monday's Tucker Carlson Tonight that he was mistaken to trust the FBI and Justice Department while special counsel Robert Mueller was conducting his inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Carlson played Gowdy a clip of his own 2018 remarks in which he said, "As of now, I think Chris Wray and Rod Rosenstein are stunned whenever people think Trump is the target of their investigation ... I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Gowdy says it was mistake to trust FBI during Russia investigation
Kimmel apologizes for poke at Pence
ABC News: DNI chief wants to unmask Obama officials who unmasked Flynn
Purging Christian higher education
Baseball owners OK plan for July start to season without fans
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×