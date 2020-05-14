Greta Thunberg on CNN's expert coronavirus panel, Twitter erupts

(NEW YORK POST) -- An upcoming CNN town hall on the coronavirus pandemic will feature 17-year-old Greta Thunberg alongside a panel of medical experts .

The program, “Coronavirus Facts and Fears,” also includes CNN broadcaster Sanjay Gupta, 50, former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, 71 and former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Richard Besser, 60. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, 52, will host alongside Gupta.

However, social media watchdogs are foaming at the mouth over the choice to place a teen climate activist on a panel with public health experts.

