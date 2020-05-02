Gun manufacturers step up, produce medical equipment to help fight COVID

Firearms makers that rely on America's Second Amendment are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak by implementing America's first principle -- in a crisis, we all help each other.

"SIG Sauer, Ruger, Smith & Wesson, and KelTec are among the companies in the firearm industry who have made efforts to fight Covid-19 by making and/or supplying PPE," Eric Poole, editor-in-chief of Guns & Ammo magazine, told Fox News.

"The donations have been made to first responders such as police, fire and EMTs, but also to health care professionals in their local hospitals," Poole said.

"The response has been growing among companies as they learn how they can shift their capabilities," he said.

Poole said gun owners will remember who stepped up.

"Gun owners generally consider themselves among the most patriotic of Americans, as do most of the companies within the firearm industry," he said. "When the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, these gun owners will remember what companies made an effort to support their fellow Americans in this time of need."

Smith & Wesson sent personal protective equipment to first responders and health care workers.

"Ordinarily, our PPE is primarily focused on hearing and eye protection for use in our manufacturing facilities. Because we have an inventory of eye protection – safety glasses – we were able to send 12,000 pairs to front line professionals across the nation," Elizabeth Sharp, vice president of investor relations at American Outdoor Brands Corp., the parent company for Smith & Wesson, said.

"In addition, our unique manufacturing capability and expertise in the form of innovative engineers, 3-D printers, and special materials, provided us the opportunity to re-purpose a portion of those resources to design and build face shields," she said.

Sharp said American Outdoor Brands is cranking out 1,000 shields per day.

Our products are proudly made in the U.S.A. for the people of this great country! This limited edition Smith & Wesson® Model 442 in 38 Special was created for the patriot in all of us.

SIG Sauer ensured that as it met the needs of its workforce, it helped others as well.

"As the events surrounding COVID-19 began to progress, it was clear to us very early on that we were going to need to procure a significant amount of PPE to ensure the health and safety of our employees," Tom Taylor, chief marketing officer and executive vice president at SIG Sauer, said, according to Fox News.

"In the process of preparing our workforce, we were also able to secure enough masks so that we could contribute PPE within the communities where our facilities operate, and our employees live, which allowed us to have the greatest possible impact," Taylor said.

After prioritizing the health and safety of SIG Sauer's employees, the company turned its efforts to support PPE to help meet the nationwide shortage.

SIG Sauer's Electro-Optics division has been making plastic face shields to donate to Medical Teams International, which serves the Portland, Oregon, area. It is also working to donate items to health care workers and hospitals in Oregon, Arkansas and New Hampshire.

Ruger has not only donated PPE to hospitals, nursing homes and first responders, it has also made face shields to protect those on the front lines of the fight against the virus.

"Ruger has redeployed some of its manufacturing resources and pivoted production to assist with the shortage of certain medical supplies. Specifically, Ruger has built and delivered over 3,000 face shields to over 60 local hospitals and first responders in five states," Rob Werkmeister, vice president of marketing, said.

"We have been mindful of the shortages in the medical community and are doing our part to support local hospitals and first responders by both making and donating supplies on hand, while also ensuring we have sufficient protective equipment for our employees," he said.

In March, Remington Arms offered space in its Ilion, New York, plant to help make ventilators and other needed equipment.

"The Remington plant in Ilion now has approximately one million square feet of unused and available manufacturing space," CEO Ken D'Arcy wrote to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "We would be honored to donate our facility to the production of ventilators, surgical masks, hospital beds, or any other products mission-critical to the war on coronavirus."

Cuomo had not responded to the offer by April 1, according to TownHall.com.

