Harvard, MIT researchers race to develop face mask that lights up when it detects coronavirus

(EVENING STANDARD) Scientists from US colleges MIT and Harvard are attempting to develop a face mask capable of producing a fluorescent signal when a person with the coronavirus breathes, coughs, or sneezes.
Led by Jim Collins, a bioengineer at MIT, the team hope to adjust earlier technology designed to detect the Ebola and Zika viruses for use during the current pandemic.
If their efforts prove successful, the technology could offer a speedy alternative to formal testing for the coronavirus, with doctors potentially able to diagnose patients on the spot.