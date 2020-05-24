SECTIONS
Education Money
Print

Harvard sued over 'subpar' online learning amid pandemic

'Ooptions being offered are a shadow of what they once were'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 23, 2020 at 9:01pm
Print

(CAMPUS REFORM) On Wednesday, students sued Harvard University for not refunding tuition and fees after the coronavirus pandemic forced classes online.

“The online learning options being offered to Harvard students are subpar in practically every aspect" Tweet This

“The online learning options being offered to Harvard students are subpar in practically every aspect and a shadow of what they once were, including the lack of facilities, materials, and access to faculty,” the lawsuit reads. “Students have been deprived of the opportunity for collaborative learning and in-person dialogue, feedback, and critique.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pro-life group couldn't promote its own event
Harvard sued over 'subpar' online learning amid pandemic
Black activists warn Biden: Don't pick Klobuchar as VP
Cannonball Run record has been beaten 7 times in 5 weeks
Michael Flynn judge hires high-profile attorney to defend himself
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×