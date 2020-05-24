Harvard sued over 'subpar' online learning amid pandemic

(CAMPUS REFORM) On Wednesday, students sued Harvard University for not refunding tuition and fees after the coronavirus pandemic forced classes online.

“The online learning options being offered to Harvard students are subpar in practically every aspect and a shadow of what they once were, including the lack of facilities, materials, and access to faculty,” the lawsuit reads. “Students have been deprived of the opportunity for collaborative learning and in-person dialogue, feedback, and critique.”

