Hey, lefties, 'safety' is not a natural right

Cities and counties have defied the federal government for years, proclaiming them to be sanctuary cities, where illegal aliens have been shielded from constitutionally created federal laws.

This lawless behavior is seen as OK and is actually encouraged by leftist political activists, politicians and hacks.

On the flip side, "The City of Atwater has declared itself a 'sanctuary city' for all businesses, allowing owners to open despite the state of California's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic," writes ABC30.

This behavior, however, is decidedly not OK – at least not to the left.

See, whether it's legal, constitutional or simply a matter of right or wrong is of no concern to these leftists. To the average leftist it's whatever "feels" right that counts.

TRENDING: 'No face masks allowed': 'Stop listening to dumbass' governor

But to the authoritarian statist politician or bureaucrat, it's much more. A cause, whatever it is, is useless to them if it doesn't advance their agenda. And that agenda is always the same – the desire to gain and retain more power and control.

So to their agenda they've added a new human right – the right to safety. And this new right is wholly and purposely unattainable. No government or anything of man can guarantee our safety.

There are many natural rights contained in the Constitution. The right to be "safe" is not one of them.

But that's the point. As long as these dictator wannabes insist that their states remain wholly or partially closed because they alone deem it not to be "safe" enough to reopen, they retain their stranglehold on power. And lucky for them, there are still plenty of ill-informed citizens who haven't yet figured out that this is a power play.

However, some have become thoroughly fed-up with the "safety at all cost" mantra.

Those like Atwater's Mayor Paul Creighton and his city council understand that life in general is full of risk, and sometimes a good leader must conclude that the reward is greater than the risk.

The mayor and city council measured the risk of further crippling the city's economy, possibly permanently, against the risk of, not an outbreak of COVID-19, but of major hospitalizations and deaths.

They determined that neither the data nor science supports such likelihood. They determined that further loss of businesses, jobs and livelihood will have a much greater negative effect on the city of Atwater.

But this power-play issue goes much deeper than lost jobs and business closures. It goes to the core of our founding – our rights and what sets us apart from all other nations that can just suspend or revoke a citizen's rights when governments choose.

The Declaration of Independence, Constitution and particularly our Bill of Rights make us unique among all nations.

Our Bill of Rights, as all amendments, cannot be changed, suspended or revoked by any one individual or government – local, state or federal, regardless of the emergency, real or imagined. Our founders took great pains to make the amendment process laborious so things like mass closures and police states don't happen.

All government officials, whether local, state or federal, are required to uphold the supreme law of the land – the United States Constitution. And all who have usurped and hijacked our rights and freedom to assemble, our right to a free press and free exercise of religion should be held to account for their crimes.

Sadly they won't be, so instead, we need a lot more mayors and governors with the courage to look at the big picture and realize that remaining closed is much more damaging to our citizens and our freedoms than the false reward of the unattainable "safe" society.

Listen to an audio version of this column: