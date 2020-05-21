Homeless camps on private property?

Seattle's notorious problem with homelessness has been exacerbated in recent years by failed policies, and now some City Council members have proposed a new measure that essentially would remove public safety concerns as a reason to clean up a homeless encampment.

The proposal would allow unauthorized encampments throughout the entire city, including on private property, in public parks and in any public area, reported Fox affiliate KCPQ TV in Seattle.

"It's not a homelessness issue, it's a drug and mental health issue, the majority of the reason why the folks are out here," said James Wong, the CEO of Vibrant Cities.

He told KCPQ that two unsanctioned encampments have struck fear in people walking the streets of the city's Chinatown-International District.

He called the proposal by Seattle Council Member Tammy Morales "absolutely crazy."

Cosponsored by Teresa Mosqueda and Kshama Sawant, it would limit the work of a team tasked with removing and cleaning up homeless sites that have been deemed too dangerous.

KCPQ said Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office also has major concerns over the proposal.

Deputy Mayor Mike Fong said that in his 20 years at City Hall, the proposal stands out.

"This bill is as poorly drafted and analyzed as I've ever seen and fails to recognize basic and legitimate operational, legal, and policy considerations, without any consultation with the impacted city departments," Fong said.

In a statement, Sawant complained the city has not done enough to prohibit enforcement of restrictions on the homeless, including the removal of camps because of public safety and health concerns.

Police report a rise in crime among the homeless, including homicide.