Honk THIS! Biden's campaign speech interrupted by geese

Democrat jokes birds are trying to get away from the virus

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 18, 2020 at 10:34pm
(THE HILL) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, was met with repeated interruptions during his virtual campaign speech on Monday even as he delivered it from the comforts of his own Delaware residence.

While delivering remarks during his campaign event outside on Monday afternoon, Biden was interrupted multiple times by repeated honking from Canada geese at a pond located on the other side of his residence.

Biden had been addressing the Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund during a live-streamed speech in which he knocked President Trump and accused him of fanning flames of “hate, fear and xenophobia” toward Asian Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WND News Services
