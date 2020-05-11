SECTIONS
Ice-cream shop closes 1 day after reopening as patrons harass workers

'The words she was called, you wouldn’t even say in a men's locker room'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 10, 2020 at 10:22pm
(FOX NEWS) -- The owner of a Massachusetts ice cream parlor closed its doors just one day after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic in response to how angry customers mistreated a teenage employee.

Mark Lawrence, who for 19 years has operated Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee, a small town on Cape Cod, waited to reopen his shop under the state’s restaurant guidelines until Mother’s Day weekend.

But Friday’s grand reopening turned into a harsh lesson for the small business, according to Lawrence, who told FOX25 Boston that customers frustrated with having to wait longer for their ice cream after the shop grew busy took their anger out on his staff.

