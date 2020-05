(FOX NEWS) -- Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said she believes Tara Reade’s sexual-assault claim against Joe Biden, and that if it were up to her, Biden wouldn’t be the Democrats’ nominee for president.

“I do believe Reade,” Omar told the British Sunday Times. “Justice can be delayed but should never be denied.”

The freshman progressive “Squad” member had endorsed and campaigned for Biden’s rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

