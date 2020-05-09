Illegal alien convicted of child rape released back into U.S. 6 times

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Immigration and Customs Enforcement has captured a fugitive illegal immigrant convicted of raping a minor after he was released from custody six times because of sanctuary city policies.
Kristian Jonas Gamez Trejo, a 25-year-old Honduran national convicted of felony sex with a minor in 2016, has been arrested by San Francisco law enforcement six times but was repeatedly released in defiance of an ICE request to hold him, according to Breitbart.
Trejo was captured by ICE on April 28 after spending years on the agency’s “Most Wanted” list.