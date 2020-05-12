Impulse shopping helping Americans endure coronavirus lockdown

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK — Everyone has a go-to coping mechanism, and according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, many are relying on impulse purchases to make it through this pandemic. In January 2020, the average U.S. citizen was spending $155.03 per month on impulse shopping. By the end of April, though, that average had increased by 18% to $182.98.

The research, commissioned by Slickdeals, also discovered that the average American has treated themselves to a $156.53 purchase since the pandemic started. Another 27% of respondents said they’ve spent over $200 on a single item since COVID-19 appeared.

If you’re wondering why so many people are spending money at a time like this, the answer is stress relief. Almost three in four (72%) respondents said that their coronavirus impulse buys have helped them feel better. Many (65%) even indicated that the right purchase can turn a bad day into a success.

