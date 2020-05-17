SECTIONS
Islamic cow slaughter in Home Depot parking lot prompts closure of halal meat store

Escaped animal's throat slit behind store

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 16, 2020 at 8:53pm
(NBC NEWS) A young cow was slaughtered in a Home Depot parking lot in public view, and NBC Connecticut Investigates has learned the business that owned the livestock is closed, and in hot water with multiple local, state and federal agencies.

This involved the Saba meat store in Bloomfield, which had multiple live animals on its premises, and advertises it prepares its products observing all Islamic laws.

Police dashcam obtained exclusively by NBC Connecticut Investigates tells the story.

Read the full story ›

