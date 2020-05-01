Israel hits Hezbollah strongholds twice within 24 hours

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) Within a 24-hour period, several Hezbollah threats were neutralized in Syria.

On Friday, a Hezbollah-owned ammunition warehouse in Homs was targeted and 10 were killed, reports the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

“Smoke columns could be seen from a distance and the sound of explosions echoed into Homs city,” Homs health director Hassan al-Guindi told local Syrian media, claiming that the 10 victims were civilians.

A Syrian military source told Syrian state news agency SANA that the explosion at the weapons warehouse was caused by “human error.”

