Israel hits Hezbollah strongholds twice within 24 hours

Syrian military source claimed explosion at weapons warehouse was caused by 'human error'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 1, 2020 at 1:33pm
(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) Within a 24-hour period, several Hezbollah threats were neutralized in Syria.

On Friday, a Hezbollah-owned ammunition warehouse in Homs was targeted and 10 were killed, reports the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

“Smoke columns could be seen from a distance and the sound of explosions echoed into Homs city,” Homs health director Hassan al-Guindi told local Syrian media, claiming that the 10 victims were civilians.

A Syrian military source told Syrian state news agency SANA that the explosion at the weapons warehouse was caused by “human error.”

Read the full story ›

