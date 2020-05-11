James Woods: 'You bet' Obama's concerned about Flynn charges dropped

In the wake of federal charges against Gen. Michael Flynn being dropped, actor James Woods says indictments should be issued "to the very top" of the Obama administration, and that Barack Obama himself should be concerned.

"You bet he's concerned," the politically minded actor tweeted this weekend, with a hashtag of #SwampKing, apparently referring to Obama.

Woods was reacting to Obama's statement that the "rule of law is at risk" with the decision by the U.S. Justice Department to end its case against Flynn, a top adviser to President Trump.

Woods posted numerous messages against Obama, explaining, "The final 'nail in the coffin' of the #RussiaCollusionHoax should be numerous indictments all the way up the ladder in the Obama administration. To the very top."

Wrong. The final “nail in the coffin” of the #RussiaCollusionHoax should be numerous indictments all the way up the ladder in the Obama administration. To the very top. https://t.co/7I7UWK4vv1 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 10, 2020

He also pressed the need to "Ferret out every rat from the Obama cartel and rebuild our nation. #ObamaGate."

Ferret out every rat from the Obama cartel and rebuild our nation. #ObamaGate https://t.co/UOLJYSrmYW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 10, 2020

But Woods' criticism was not just reserved for Obama. He also took aim at Republicans he described as "gutless blowhards" for their lack of desire to fight Obama.

"While #ObamaGate resonates as a Twitter hashtag, the sad reality is that this attempted 'soft' coup d'etat will be a footnote to history," Wood said. "Why? Because Republicans have no will to fight. #GutlessBlowhards."

While #ObamaGate resonates as a Twitter hashtag, the sad reality is that this attempted “soft” coup d’etat will be a footnote to history. Why? Because Republicans have no will to fight. #GutlessBlowhards — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 10, 2020

Former House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy joined Woods in reacting to Obama's statement about the Flynn charges being dropped.

"Where is [Obama's] respect for the rule of law for the crime that Michael Flynn was the victim of?" Gowdy asked on "Sunday Morning Futures" on Fox News.

"Remember, he was unmasked by somebody in Obama's administration and then it was leaked ... that is a 10-year felony, to disseminate classified information," he continued. "Michael Flynn was a victim of that crime."

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, chimed in Sunday night about Obama's role, saying: "Never forget: Lisa Page texted Peter Strzok on September 9th, 2016 'POTUS wants to know everything we're doing.' This was in the middle of their 'insurance policy' against the Trump campaign. Obama knew. Why isn't anyone investigating what he knew and when?"

Never forget: Lisa Page texted Peter Strzok on September 9th, 2016 “POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing” This was in the middle of their “insurance policy” against the Trump campaign Obama knew. Why isn’t anyone investigating what he knew and when? RT — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 11, 2020

