Jim Jordan: FBI chief 'owes an explanation' about agency misconduct

In the wake of new evidence confirming their previous claims, top House Republicans are increasing pressure on FBI Director Chris Wray to explain the FBI's actions in the Russia investigation.

"There is so much underneath the surface of the ocean, this iceberg that we haven't even seen yet," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., a House Judiciary Committee member and chairman of the influential Freedom Caucus, told Just the News.

"And when you get back to Christopher Wray, that is part of my frustration. ... More has to be declassified."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Wray "owes the American people an explanation about the FBI’s misconduct."

Last week, exculpatory evidence was unsealed in the case against Michael Flynn showing FBI agents discussed how to "catch" the former national security adviser "in a lie so that he could be charged with a crime or removed from his position." In addition, FBI agents wanted to close the Flynn probe for lack of evidence, but lead bureau investigator Peter Stzrok insisted on keeping it open. Weeks later, the FBI conducted a surprise White House interview with Flynn that led to perjury charges. Flynn pleaded guilty but has rescinded his plea, claiming he was framed.

In 2018, Wray rebuked then-House Intelligence Committe Chairman Rep. Devin Nune, R-Calif., for his memo concluding that the FBI under James Comey abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in its effort to spy on the Trump campaign.

But Nunes was vindicated by the DOJ inspector general report of "systematic FISA abuses" by government agents.

And newly declassified information confirms the FBI should have doubted the Steele dossier, the primary evidence submitted to the FISA court to obtain surveillance warrants.

A new IG report found 29 of 29 FISA applications, most under Wray's tenure, "contained significant flaws that violated the bureau’s own rules designed to ensure the accuracy of evidence submitted to the courts."

Jordan warned that what the FBI did to the president and his advisers can be done "to any of us."

Flynn's lawyer, Sidney Powell, accused Wray of a cover-up.

"It would appear he was part of a conspiracy to obstruct justice and Congress, and we don't know what else," she said.