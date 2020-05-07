SECTIONS
Jobless claims still high, but drop to 3.2 million

Labor Department announces figures

May 7, 2020
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The number of workers claiming unemployment benefits increased by 3.2 million last week, according to the Labor Department.

Economists had expected 3.1 million new jobless claims.

Thursday's number is roughly half of the historically high claims of 6.9 million made during the week ending March 28, but is still extremely high by historical standards. Prior to the coronavirus, the record high for weekly unemployment claims was 695,000 in 1982.

