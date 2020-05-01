SECTIONS
Juanita Broaddrick blasts Hillary for presidential endorsement

'Has no morals. Does everything for money and power'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 1, 2020 at 9:24am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Juanita Broaddrick criticized Hillary Clinton’s endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden for president as he's currently at the center of sexual assault allegations.

“Who better to support Joe Biden than someone with not only years, but decades of experience in enabling a serial sexual predator?” Broaddrick, who has maintained for years that she was raped by Bill Clinton in 1978, sarcastically asked during an interview with Breitbart News.

“Hillary has no morals,” Broaddrick said. “She does everything for money and power. Her standard of behavior depends entirely on ‘What’s in it for me?’”

