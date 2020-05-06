SECTIONS
Judge says New York Dem primary must go on

State officials had canceled after all but Biden suspended campaigns

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 6, 2020 at 9:23am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A federal judge has ordered the New York Democratic primary to occur after it was effectively canceled late last month.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang was among a group of delegates to the upcoming Democratic National Convention and filed a lawsuit after the primary was canceled following every candidate but former Vice President Joe Biden suspending their campaigns. However, the plaintiffs argued that the move infringed on resident's "right to choose our next candidate for the office of President of the United States.”

Judge Analisa Torres issued a ruling Tuesday night in favor of Yang, who sought to win delegates in the primary despite having suspended his campaign, according to Politico.

