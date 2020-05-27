Kathy Griffin suggests stabbing Trump with syringe containing air

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Kathy Griffin advocated plunging an air-filled syringe into President Trump.

Reacting to a tweet from CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta, which said Trump pondered whether or not he should be given an insulin regimen at a White House diabetes event on Tuesday, the comedienne said: "Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. F--- TRUMP."

In medical procedures, air accidentally injected into the body's bloodstream through syringes or IVs can cause air embolisms, which can be fatal.

Read the full story ›