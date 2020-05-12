SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

Kimmel apologizes for poke at Pence

Admits the vice president's comment made in jest

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2020 at 9:07am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel addressed the backlash that ensued after he tweeted a deceptively edited video of Vice President Mike Pence, for which he has already apologized.

The vice president, while recently delivering personal protective equipment to a local rehabilitation and healthcare center, jokingly asked if he could bring in additional empty boxes "just for the camera." Kimmel, however, used an abridged version of the clip that made it seem as if Pence's remark was serious.

The comedian issued an apology and deleted the tweet on Friday, acknowledging that the "full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt." He also addressed the backlash on his show Monday, noting that he received an email from the vice president's office requesting an on-air apology.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Gowdy says it was mistake to trust FBI during Russia investigation
Kimmel apologizes for poke at Pence
ABC News: DNI chief wants to unmask Obama officials who unmasked Flynn
Purging Christian higher education
Baseball owners OK plan for July start to season without fans
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×