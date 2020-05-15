SECTIONS
Money U.S.
Print

L.A. ordinance requires rehire of all laid-off employees when lockdown ends

Mandates workers be kept on if business changes ownership

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2020 at 1:46pm
Print

(SAN FERNANDO VALLEY BUSINESS JOURNAL) The L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed right to recall and worker retention policies for janitorial, maintenance, security service and hospitality industries, essentially adopting the same measures taken previously by the city of Los Angeles.

The right to recall ensures workers laid off due to the pandemic have jobs to return to, once the employer is able to resume business. The worker retention ordinance requires employees be kept on if a business changes ownership.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×