Lawyer/soldier/radio man joins WND commentary team

Commentator Sean Harshey joins the stable of regular, weekly WND columnists today. His column will be published each Thursday on the site's Commentary page.

A Hoosier by birth, Harshey has a diverse background, including serving in the U.S. Army and as a broadcaster. He has written multiple guest columns for WND over the last four years.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in both Telecommunications and American History from Ball State University, Harshey earned a law degree from the University of Toledo School of Law in Toledo, Ohio.

After graduating from law school, Harshey returned to Indiana, where he served as a deputy prosecutor, private practice attorney and judge pro tem in criminal courts. He's a graduate of the National Institute for Trial Advocacy's Advanced Criminal Trial Practice school and served as lead counsel in hundreds of trials, including several murder cases.

Harshey was an adjunct professor and co-authored "The Criminal Trial from Start to Finish," a manual for trial attorneys. A veteran of the United States Army, Harshey was a JAG officer and served two tours of duty in Iraq.

After a 17-year law career, Harshey turned to broadcasting, working as a talk-radio host on stations in the Indianapolis area while simultaneously beginning to write commentary for a national audience.

Noted Harshey, "I believe in and advocate for the principles of maximum freedom, limited government and personal responsibility. While politics is not my primary topic of discussion, my commentary focusing on 'culture wars' often touches on policy and political matters."

Harshey lives in Florida with his wife and has five grown children.

Read Harshey's first weekly column for WND, "Americans suckered by the coronavirus bait-and-switch."