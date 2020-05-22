Life's a beach! Except under tyrannical governors

I saw some pictures on the internet this week of the beautiful New Jersey beaches, and they brought back memories of my growing up years.

I realize many of you may have a mental image of Jersey as a state of oil refineries, manufacturing, old cities and highways. Yes, they are there, but there are also the beaches, which, unless you are looking for them intentionally, you'd never see them.

They are gorgeous, and I spent many hours of my youth there – in the water and on the sand getting my usual dark tan. Even now, the sound of the waves as they crash on shore are in memory.

We didn't "go to the beach" – we went "down to the shore." Whether for a short swim, for a full day complete with a packed lunch, or for an escape from school by cutting class for a few hours – it was glorious. The sand was pure white and deep and soft. The surf constant and the air filled with the tang of salt.

There are a series of towns along the Jersey coast, and all have beaches. At that time, only a few charged for access, although as years passed, admission began to be charged for a day badge except for areas where private residences along the beach had private access and didn't charge.

One thing was certain: The beaches were there, and people loved them. The summer season, from Memorial Day through Labor Day brought thousands of people from the area and from cities across the state. They came for day trips and for seasonal rentals. All in all, it meant, crowds and more crowds.

And it will be that way this year, except for the coronavirus outbreak. Local municipalities have issued a variety of rules and regulations that will change how and when people will be able to enjoy the "sea and surf."

For a perfect example of what is happening take a look at the state of Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam issued a series of restrictions on beaches and water activities, most of which limited how people could enjoy the surf.

Not surprisingly, those regulations went over like a lead balloon, and despite them, thousands of people showed up and simply enjoy the beaches as they have for years.

Northam realized the futility of his regulations – essentially, as one headline said, people "defied his order!" – and so he ditched them.

New Jersey is facing similar situations. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is issuing the go-ahead for beaches to open, but he is maintaining virus rules – limits on daily badges sold, occupancy limits, limits on groups and 6 feet of space between people. Restrooms and showers will be open, but amusement rides and arcades must be closed.

Two beaches I used to go to regularly, Point Pleasant Beach and Seaside Heights, will restrict occupancy, masks required, but NO swimming, beach chairs or blankets and no sitting or standing. All benches have been removed from the boardwalk areas.

What killjoys! It will be interesting to see how, or if, people comply.

On the other side of the country, California politicians have gone crazy with power as they issue rules and regulations for beach use. There seems to be a disregard for constitutional rights. The rules and regulations from Gov. Gavin Newsom are strong and wide, subjecting Californians to fines and/or imprisonment.

All 280 State parks are closed. So too are beaches, trails, tennis courts, golf courses and bike paths. On top of that, the Pacific Ocean has been closed! That's right! You can't go in the water, and surfers have been ticketed for being in the water.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is no less authoritarian. People must wear masks on the beach when out of the water. You can't lie or sit on the sand. Coolers, umbrellas or canopies are forbidden. All parking lots are closed as are bike paths, boardwalks and even piers.

He said people can exercise or "recreate" on the wet sand BUT "none of that!" on the dry sand. And stay out of the water.

I have only one question: "Mr. Mayor, HOW do you get past the dry sand to the wet sand to do your exercise?"

I'm sorry. These people are crazy and power mad. I hope that people disobey in California as they have in Virginia and by so doing get back their constitutionally guaranteed rights.

Consider that Gov. Newsom said people can "climb trees, wash their cars, do gardening, walk the dog, or look at the sunsets."

Is he serious, or is he just showing how little regard he has for the citizens of his state?

This is just the tip of the iceberg of Newsom's regulations – and with all of this, never forget, Gavin Newsom wants to be president of the United States. Consider yourself warned.

