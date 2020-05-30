Lil Wayne on George Floyd: Stop blaming every cop and making it about race

(BREITBART) Rap megastar Lil Wayne urged people not to jump to conclusions regarding the police involved death of George Floyd. The Grammy-winner condemned those smearing every police officer and called out those making Floyd’s death about race.

“I think when we see these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to get very specific,” Lil Wayne said in an Instagram Live conversation with rapper Fat Joe. “We have to get so specific and what I mean by that, we have to stop viewing it from such a broad view, meaning we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody of a certain race or everybody with a badge.”

Read the full story ›