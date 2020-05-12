Limbaugh: I wouldn't pay taxes in Democrat lockdown states

The governors of Democrat-controlled states in coronavirus lockdown are intentionally trying to ruin the economy, says radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh, adding he would not pay taxes if the lockdowns are not lifted.

"You know what I would do? If I lived in California, if I lived in the state of Washington, if I lived in New York, if I lived in Massachusetts, you know what I would tell these stupid, idiotic governors?" the broadcaster said Tuesday.

"I would say no property tax if I can't work. No tax of any kind if I can't work. If you're gonna prevent me from working, I'm not gonna pay you a dime in taxes. How can I? But they're gonna be out there demanding taxes, collecting taxes, property taxes, while preventing their own citizens from working."

"All these blue state governors that want to keep their states locked down, it's purely political," he explained. "But what are they depending on? They're depending on the red states – the red states that are opening up! The red states are gonna get the economy kickstarted."

TRENDING: Trump: Obama led 'biggest political crime in American history'

"The red states are gonna create capital and money to transfer to pay these people their stupid welfare costs (and whatever else they're using to bleed this country dry), while their population sits home, doesn't work, waits for the federal check to show up – and they sit around and they trash the supposedly reckless red states. I cannot tell you how this irritates me."

Limbaugh, a resident of Palm Beach, Florida, said Republican-controlled states such as Georgia and Florida were "doing the right thing" by opening up "to protect lives, to protect livelihoods, the United States economy, the state economy," but states run by Democrats were doing "the exact opposite."

"They shut down and lock down, and they want to remain locked down until July or August or whatever – and nothing's gonna open and nothing is gonna happen. And they fully expect the red states to sit there and essentially pay for it. Folks, I'm gonna tell you, these next four months are gonna be a veritable war like we have not seen."

Should taxes be paid to states that remain in lockdown? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 2% (2 Votes) 98% (123 Votes)

Limbaugh said the strategy by Democratic governors was simply to defeat President Trump in this November's election.

"The American left and the Democrat Party is going to do its best to keep this economy shut down, to extend and expand that shutdown – and blow up their own country's jobs – just to ensure that Trump loses," he said. "They're gonna wreck the economy. Their objective is to wreck the economy and get rid of Trump."

"What do they expect is gonna happen with this effort of theirs to ruin the U.S. economy? Do they think people are just gonna sit by and let it happen?" he continued. "And I'm telling you that they do. These are the same people that pass tax increases on the rich, and then end up shocked that the rich find a way around it."

Limbaugh called the extended lockdowns "a purposeful and willful destruction."

"As blue states with Democrats having run these states for who knows how many years, they're in horrible fiscal and financial shape. They have unfunded pension liabilities that they'll never be able to pay. They have spent money buying votes, buying welfare. They've just spent money that they never, ever were gonna see generated by economic activity and taxes.

"They see the arrival of the virus as once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have their states crash with the virus taking the blame for it happening, instead of them and their predecessors and their policies being the reason these states crash. So that's why they want the economic slowdown to keep on. That's why these blue state governors are gonna keep their economies locked down and shut down."

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews