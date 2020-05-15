SECTIONS
Lockdown lawsuit: Doctors hit Gov. Whitmer with lawsuit over medical 'time bomb'

'Thousands of healthcare workers across Michigan have been furloughed or laid off'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2020 at 7:15pm
(WASHINGTON TIMES) Medical professionals and a patient in Michigan have filed a lawsuit against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as the battles grow between her and those favoring relaxing the economic shutdown she has imposed in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Their lawsuit in federal court comes at a time when Ms. Whitmer continues to engage in a public spat with a 77-year-old barber, who has defied various orders and as of Thursday morning continued to cut hair at his Owosso shop.

The plaintiffs allege in federal court that Ms. Whitmer’s “drastic, unprecedented [and] unilateral executive actions” to cease economic activity that her office deemed nonessential were based on “grossly inaccurate” models that no longer apply and therefore should be lifted.

Read the full story ›

